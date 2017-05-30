Obituaries

Frances Hooks Humphrey, Heiskell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Frances Hooks Humphrey, age 83 of Heiskell passed away on May 29, 2017 at her residence. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist. Frances was born on October 20, 1933 to the late Steve and Myrtle Hooks. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her son, Gary Lynn; brothers, Clyde, Dean, WL, Twin Frank Hooks.

She is survived by:

Husband of 65 years……………. William (Bill) Humphrey

Daughter………………………… Wilma Foust

Son…………………………………. Billy Humphrey & wife Patsy

Grandson…………………………. Denver Waddell & wife Natalie

Great Grandson…………… Tyler Waddell

Brother………………………. George Hooks

Sister-in-laws…………….. Barbara Hooks, Wanda Collins, & June Walker

Brother-in-law…………………. David Wilkerson

Numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive 1:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Joseph Copeland officiating. Frances graveside will immediately follow at the New Loyston Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Murphy, Tommy Wilkerson, Larry Waddell, Frank Waddell, Kenny Long, Lynn Machan, Rex Hooks, and Delbert Hooks. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

