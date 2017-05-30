Obituaries
Anna V. “Billie” Meadows, Harriman
Anna V. “Billie” Meadows, age 95, of Harriman, passed away on Friday ,
April 26, 2017 in Crossville. She was preceeded in death by her
husband Guy S. Meadows Jr.; parents Robert and Maude Plemons; son
Charles “Chic” Meadows; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
She is survived by son Gary and wife Lorena Meadows of Crossville; and
daughter Judy Smart of Baton Rouge, LA.; 1 granddaughter, 5
grandsons, 11 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and a
host of nieces and nephews.
Billie was a member of the Emory Gap Baptist Church for 50+ years.
She worked as a hairdresser in Harriman for several years, and was also
an avid bowler.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Kyker
Funeral Home in Harriman with Interment to follow in Roane Memorial
Gardens, with Willard Gunter officiating. The family will receive friends
from 11:00am to 1:00 pm Wednesday prior to the Funeral Service.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Meadows family.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com