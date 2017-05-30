BBBTV12

Anna V. “Billie” Meadows, Harriman

Anna V. “Billie” Meadows, age 95, of Harriman, passed away on Friday , 
April 26, 2017 in Crossville.  She was preceeded in death by her 
husband Guy S. Meadows Jr.; parents Robert and Maude Plemons; son 
Charles Chic Meadows; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters. 
 
She is survived by son Gary and wife Lorena Meadows of Crossville; and 
daughter Judy Smart of Baton Rouge, LA.; 1 granddaughter, 5 
grandsons, 11 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and a 
host of nieces and nephews. 
 
Billie was a member of the Emory Gap Baptist Church for 50+ years.  
She worked as a hairdresser in Harriman for several years, and was also 
an avid bowler. 
 
Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Kyker 
Funeral Home in Harriman with Interment to follow in Roane Memorial 
Gardens, with Willard Gunter officiating.  The family will receive friends 
from 11:00am  to  1:00 pm Wednesday prior to the Funeral Service.  
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Meadows family.  
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

