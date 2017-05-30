Obituaries

Glen D. Adkins, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Glen D. Adkins, age 85 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at UT Hospital. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. Glen completed Accounting for a bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, while working in the accounting department at Y-12. Glen had a strong heart for giving to those in need. He had the ability to touch young men’s lives through sports while coaching his son Gary in the Clinton Baseball Little League and Claxton Basketball League. Glen was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and attended Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

Glen is preceded in death by his son; Jeffrey Glen Adkins; parents, John Sheridan and Cordia Mae Adkins; brothers, Johnny Mack, Robert V. “Bobby” and Buford; sisters, Frankie and Maxine.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Adkins; daughter, Jana Kay Adkins Davis and husband Gary; son, Gary Adkins and wife Annette; grandchildren, Sonya Kay, James “Jim” Jeffrey, Tyler Glen and Megan Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Owen and Wyatt; sister-in-law, Marjorie Adkins; life-long friends, Junior and Ramona Williams and former granddaughter-in-law, Dani.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 1, 2017 in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7 pm with service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet Friday, June 2, 2017 at 10:30 am at the funeral home and proceed to Grandview Cemetery for interment at 11 am with full military honors.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Glen D. Adkins. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

