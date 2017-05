Obituaries

Laura K. Baker, Oak Ridge

Laura K. Baker, age 59 formerly of Oak Ridge passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at Summit View of Rocky Top. She was a loyal and faithful daughter, sister, mother and friend who always had a bubbly personality. She will be deeply missed. At her request there will be no services. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Laura K. Baker. www.holleygamble.com

