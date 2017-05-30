Obituaries

Kenneth Lee Wiggins, Heiskell

Kenneth Lee Wiggins, age 80 of Heiskell, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017. He was a retired auto body mechanic with Gary’s Body Shop in Clinton and a veteran of the US Navy. He was a loving father and genuine friend to many. He loved his family, nature, fishing, gardening, and painting. He was a very much loved man and will be missed dearly.

Preceded in death by his wife Judy Riggs Wiggins; parents Clyde and Maxie Wiggins.

He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Burress and husband Greg of Lake City, Beverly Inklebarger and husband Fred of Knoxville, Lea Barbee and husband Robbie of Powell and Lynn Weigand and husband Patrick of Knoxville; Ann Wiggins, former wife and mother of his daughters; beloved girlfriend, Mary Lou Bailey; grandchildren, Stephanie Massey, Zachery Inklebarger, Zain Inklebarger, Brandy Barbee, Eli Barbee and Logen Weigand; brothers, Hershel Wiggins and wife Edwina of Clinton and Clyde Wiggins and girlfriend, Carolyn Jones of Knoxville; and step-children, Kevin Riggs and Kelly Riggs Wilson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 pm with Reverend Charlie Kindell officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 1:45 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment at 2 pm.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Lee Wiggins. www.holleygamble.com

