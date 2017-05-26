BBBTV12

James Arthur Sykes Sr, Rockwood

Mr. James Arthur Sykes, Sr., age 68 a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed 
away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1948 in Keen 
Mountain, Virginia. Mr. Sykes was a retired Union Carpenter, living and working in the 
Washington D.C. area for many years; and was a member of the United Brotherhood of 
Carpenters Union, Local # 1145 in Washington, D.C. James was a Christian who was 
Born Again on March 13, 1977, and he read his Bible daily. He is a Beloved Husband of 
48 years and a Devoted Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather and was an avid 
hunter, fisherman, gardener, and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his 
parents, Earl Lawrence Sykes and Grayce Marlene Potter Sykes; and brothers, Adam 
Sykes and Roger Sykes. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Wife of 48 years:Linda Sykes of Rockwood, TN 
 
Son:Jimmy Sykes of Rockwood, TN 
Daughter & Son-in-law:Lisa & Brandon Laugherty of Maryville, TN 
 
Grandchildren:Samantha Sykes, Gemma, Laugherty, Reagan Laugherty, 
and River Laugherty 
 
Great Granddaughter:Serenity Bailey 
 
Sisters:Dorothy Rowe of Evansville, IN 
Linda Shortt of Anna IL 
 
Brothers:Jerry Sykes & wife, Mary Ann of Vandergrift, PA 
Gregory Sykes & wife, Phyllis of Elkhorn City, KY 
 
Sister-in-law:                       Sandra & husband Tom Allwine of Dunkirk, MD 
 
And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. 
 
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 
the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. 
from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Travis Langley officiating. Committal 
services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving 
the family of Mr. James Arthur Sykes.   
  

