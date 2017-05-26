Obituaries
James Arthur Sykes Sr, Rockwood
Mr. James Arthur Sykes, Sr., age 68 a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed
away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1948 in Keen
Mountain, Virginia. Mr. Sykes was a retired Union Carpenter, living and working in the
Washington D.C. area for many years; and was a member of the United Brotherhood of
Carpenters Union, Local # 1145 in Washington, D.C. James was a Christian who was
Born Again on March 13, 1977, and he read his Bible daily. He is a Beloved Husband of
48 years and a Devoted Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather and was an avid
hunter, fisherman, gardener, and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his
parents, Earl Lawrence Sykes and Grayce Marlene Potter Sykes; and brothers, Adam
Sykes and Roger Sykes.
Survivors include:
Wife of 48 years:Linda Sykes of Rockwood, TN
Son:Jimmy Sykes of Rockwood, TN
Daughter & Son-in-law:Lisa & Brandon Laugherty of Maryville, TN
Grandchildren:Samantha Sykes, Gemma, Laugherty, Reagan Laugherty,
and River Laugherty
Great Granddaughter:Serenity Bailey
Sisters:Dorothy Rowe of Evansville, IN
Linda Shortt of Anna IL
Brothers:Jerry Sykes & wife, Mary Ann of Vandergrift, PA
Gregory Sykes & wife, Phyllis of Elkhorn City, KY
Sister-in-law: Sandra & husband Tom Allwine of Dunkirk, MD
And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at
the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Travis Langley officiating. Committal
services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving
the family of Mr. James Arthur Sykes.