James Arthur Sykes Sr, Rockwood

Mr. James Arthur Sykes, Sr., age 68 a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed

away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1948 in Keen

Mountain, Virginia. Mr. Sykes was a retired Union Carpenter, living and working in the

Washington D.C. area for many years ; and was a member of the United Brotherhood of

Carpenters Union, Local # 1145 in Washington, D.C. James was a Christian who was

Born Again on March 13, 1977, and he read his Bible daily. He is a Beloved Husband of

48 years and a Devoted Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather and was an avid

hunter, fisherman, gardener, and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Earl Lawrence Sykes and Grayce Marlene Potter Sykes; and brothers, Adam