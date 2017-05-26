Featured

Trustee Archer Accepts C.O.A.T. Director Position

(Submitted) CLINTON — Anderson Co. Trustee Rodney Archer has accepted the position of Executive Director of the County Officials Association of Tennessee. He is resigning from his post as Trustee at 5:00 P.M. on June 30th.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave the trustee position. I have always and will always consider Anderson County home,” Archer said. “But, this is an opportunity to help all of the county governments across our great state be better at serving all Tennesseans. I’m ready to serve in that role.”

“One of the greatest joys of my life has been to serve the people of Anderson County,” Archer said. “I have worked extremely hard to identify ways to make our office as easy and pleasant for residents to do business with. We have opened satellite offices in Norris and Oak Ridge for the ease of access to the public and I am very proud of that fact. I feel we have been successful in many respects. Now we can take that approach statewide.”

The County Officials Association of Tennessee promotes more efficient county government throughout all of the counties of Tennessee. It consists of members from the County Clerks, Clerks of Court, Registers of Deeds, and County Trustees Associations in the state.

Mr. Archer received a Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tennessee. He is certified as a public administrator through UT and as a finance master in public administration from the University of Missouri.

Archer was awarded Outstanding Trustee of the Year for 2015 at a conference in Knoxville. This is the highest award granted to an elected official within the Tennessee County Trustees’ Association. Archer was named the East Tennessee Trustee of the year in 2010.

He has received much praise for his work in protecting the tax relief program. Archer helped craft a bill to protect the program, which offers assistance to senior citizens, disabled homeowners, and disabled veterans in paying their property tax.

