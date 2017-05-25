Obituaries

James Elmo (Mo) Anderson, Clinton

James Elmo (Mo) Anderson, age 82, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 24, 2017. He was born October 19, 1934 in Knoxville and was saved at the age of 12 at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. He was a faithful member of New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and attended as long as his health permitted. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Clinton Masonic Lodge No. 376 and also a member of Knoxville Scottish Rites. Mo was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during his years of service. He enjoyed fishing and gardening work. He loved gospel music, traveling with The Joyaires for 12 years. Preceded in death by his precious wife of 44 years, Catherine (Cat) McGeorge Anderson; son, David Wayne Anderson; first wife, Dot Shetterly Anderson; parents, Frank & Bessie Hicks Anderson.

SURVIVORS

Son

Gary Alan Anderson & wife, Shirley of Oliver Springs

Step-Son & Caregiver

Ronald Dean (Ronnie) Manning of Clinton

Step-sons

Billy Wayne Manning of Knoxville

Jimmy Glen Manning & wife, Kim of Knoxville

Grandchildren

Jamie Fleisch, Misty Anderson, Josh Anderson, Kristi Anderson, Jimmy Manning, II

Great Grandchildren

Tristan Fleisch, Addison Manning, Kallie Hammer

Brother-in-law

Larry (Bud) McGeorge & wife, Judy of Tazewell

Sister-in-law

Veda Jan Miller & husband, Leonard of Dyllis

A host of extended family and friends who will miss Mo very much.

The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017 at New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m., in the church sanctuary with Rev. Joseph Copeland and Rev. Gary Breazeale officiating. Graveside service will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with full military honors. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements

