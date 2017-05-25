Obituaries

Charlie M. Ault, Knoxville

Charlie M. Ault, age 99 of Knoxville passed away at the Court Yard Senior Living on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Charlie retired from Alcoa Aluminum as a machinist and was a member of Zion Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Ault; parents, John and Mary Ault; several brothers and sisters

He is survived by:

Wife…………………. Mildred Ault of Knoxville

Daughter………… Jean Rhyne Quarles & husband Ron of Knoxville

Son……………….. Jeff Ault & wife Janet of Knoxville

Step son………… Robert Cook of Knoxville

Grandchildren…. Deborah Swain & husband Tim

Duane Rhyne & wife Angie

Donna Inners & husband Steve

Jennifer Sims & husband Andrew

Jaclyn St. John & husband Caleb

Jason Ault & wife Tabitha

Great Grandchildren. Kristin Shrader, Colin Rhyne, Benjamin Inners,

Lydia St. John, Landon and Carter Sims

Step Grandchildren Danelle Ralph & husband Taylor

Jennifer Jones & husband Aaron

Step Great Grandchildren.. Taylie and Logan Ralph

Blake Jones

ces and nephews

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:30 pm, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will follow at 4:00 pm, at Zion Cemetery with Rev. Kent William officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Fellowship Center, 1901 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

