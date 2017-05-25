Obituaries

Frank D. Boggs, Clinton

Frank D. Boggs of Clinton, TN was born March 11, 1936 and passed away May 23, 2017. He was the only surviving son of the late Harrison and Ora Boggs of King’s Creek, KY. Of the 13 children, there is one remaining, daughter Jewel Crase of Letcher County, KY.

After graduating from Whitesburg High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and traveled the world. He attended the University of Kentucky and received a degree in Civil Engineering – His career started with L&N Railroad.

In 1962, he met and married Caralyn Sue Childers of Cumberland, Kentucky, a marriage lasting 54 years.

After working several years with L&N Railroad, he accepted a job with Queen City Railroad Construction Company in Cincinnati Ohio.

While living in Northern Kentucky, Frank and Sue had three children: Suzi, Brent, and Bradley.

In 1976, Frank was asked to move to Knoxville, TN and tasked with opening an office of Queen City Railroad in Karns, TN. Several years later, he and his dear friend, and owner of Queen City, Glenn H. Healy started Unitrac Railroad Materials, also in Karns.

Frank ran both companies until Unitrac was well-established, retiring in 2000; he always missed his work.

During retirement, he enjoyed his grandchildren: Daniel and Clay, sons of daughter Suzi and Eric Schmidt of Clinton. Maddie, Sarah, and Kate, daughters of son Brent and Christy Boggs of Knoxville. Benjamin and Caden, sons of Bradley Boggs of Charleston, South Carolina. They, of course, were his pride and joy!

During retirement, he volunteered his time with Mission of Hope, and always had a special love for under-privileged children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Education Foundation The Teachers Depot located at 141 East Broad St. Clinton, TN. 37716, a charity for children’s school supplies.

Frank was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton TN. Frank “Paw” loved his family dearly, providing them with memories that will last a life time.

The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 pm, Friday, May 26, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Clinton. His funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating. Frank’s graveside will immediately follow his funeral service at the Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

