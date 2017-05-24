Obituaries

Matthew W. Bradshaw, Oak Ridge

Matthew W. Bradshaw age 57 of Oak Ridge, passed away May 07, 2017 in Claxton. He is survived by parents Dora Davis Gibson & Thomas H. Gibson who were longtime residents of Oak Ridge now living in Claxton. Matthew leaves his two sisters, Janette Gibson and Rhonda Gibson Miller. Two daughters Mandy Williams and Karen Bradshaw. Three granddaughters and three grandsons. Two nieces Halie and Samantha Miller. Matt had many friends and co-workers from the Oak Ridge area. He never met a stranger.

He worked as a taxi driver, Time Out Deli & at the convenient store in Grove Center, Sears, and drove semi-trucks. Matt attended Willowbrooke & Highland elementary school in Oak Ridge, and Central High School in Knoxville.

There will be a memorial service on Thursday May 25, 2017 from 7-9 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Located on 2109 Piney Grove Rd. Knoxville Tn. 37931. Flowers are being handled by Powell Florist or when ordering from other florists ask for them to go through the pooling network so Powell Florist can handle the delivery. Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

