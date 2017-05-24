BBBTV12

Vickie Lynn Grant, Rockwood

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Grant, age 58, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away 
Monday, May 22, 2017 in Rockwood. She was born January 12, 1959 in Roswell, New 
Mexico and grew up Rockwood. Vickie was a member of the Mount Vernal Baptist 
Church in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her son, Billy E. Grant; daughter, 
Amanda Lynn Grant; mother, Betty Rucker; and brother, Johnny Rucker. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Husband:Roger Grant of Rockwood, TN 
 
Grandsons:Waylon Grant 
Johnny Grant 
 
Granddaughter:Elly Mae Grant 
 
Father & Step-Mother:John & Rebecca Rucker of Rockwood, TN 
 
Sisters:Sharon Metcalfe & husband, Ronnie of Rockwood, 
TN 
Annie Jackson & husband, Larry of Rockwood, TN 
 
Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law:Bobby & Karen Grant of Rockwood, TN 
A.T. & Carolyn Grant of Rockwood, TN 
Sherry Grant of Ozone, TN 
Brenda Oldham of Rockwood, TN 
Carolyn Harrell of Rockwood, TN 
 
And a host of nieces and nephews. 
 
 
Family and friends will meet on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove 
Cemetery in Rockwood for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Mike Nelson 
officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of 
Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Vickie Lynn Grant.

