Homer Winford Gunter, Rockwood

Mr. Homer Winford Gunter, age 88 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 21st, 2017. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a member of the Rockwood Lodge #403 F&AM. Mr. Gunter was a minister at several churches in the surrounding areas in East Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his father; Marion Gunter, Mother; Georgia Gunter, 5 sisters, and 1 brother. Mr Homer Gunter is survived by:

Wife: Hazel Gunter of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Patricia Harvey (Dale) of Kingston, TN

Delores Lennon (George) of Spring City, TN

Wilma Thomas of Rockwood, TN

Derita Lyles (Eddie) of Kingston, TN

Karen Grant (Bobby) of Rockwood, TN

Son: McKinley Gunter (Vicki) of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Nell Ivey of Loudon County, Tennessee

Victory Robinson of Sweetwater, Tennessee

Sister-in-law: Wanda Rue of Roane county, Tennessee

18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 due in two weeks.

He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Jerry Leffew officiating. Concluding and interment services will be held on Thursday May 25th, 2017 at 1:00 pm In Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Homer Winford Gunter.

