6-year-old bit by Copperhead

A Roane County 6-year-old girl is recovering after being bit by a copperhead snake on her foot, Saturday, May 20. The girl reportedly was walking close to her residence off of Riggs Chapel Road and came up on the snake suddenly. She was rushed to children’s hospital for treatment. She was later released and is expected to make a full recovery. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers say it is very common this time of the year as temperatures warm up to see many different types of snakes to be on the move. Officers say be vigilant of your surroundings while walking especially in high grass areas or in the woods.

