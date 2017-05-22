Obituaries

Joshua Luke Cox, Oliver Springs

Joshua Luke Cox, age 34, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

Josh was born April 30, 1983 in Harriman, TN. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 2001. Josh had a love for cars and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luke and Christine Cox; by his cousin, Devin Lynn Cox.

Josh is survived by his mother, Teresa Cox Gunter and husband Paul of Wartburg; by his fiancé, Kimberly Goss and son, Benjamin Goss of Oliver Springs; by brothers, Zachary and Taylor Gunter of Harriman; by sisters, Christy McBride and Walter Bunch of Oliver Springs; by niece and nephew, Courtney and Forrest McBride; by uncles, Eddie, Mark, and Joe Cox; by special friends, Tena Bailey and Jonathan Neal. Also survived by his extended family and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Cox family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

