Robert “Paul” Longmire, Knoxville (formerly of Andersonville)

Robert “Paul” Longmire, age 99 of Knoxville formerly of Andersonville passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Paul was a lifetime resident of Andersonville. Throughout his life he loved spending time in the garden and on the farm, but most of all with his family and friends. He was a member of Andersonville United Methodist Church and Valley Masonic Lodge F&A.M. in Andersonville. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Longmire; parents, Robert and Matilda Dove Longmire; brother, Woodrow Longmire; sisters, Juanita Longmire, Gladys Longmire, Louise Fincher, and Elsie Campbell.

He is survived by:

Daughter……………… Margaret Longmire Butler of Knoxville

Grandchildren……….. Madison Margaret Butler and George Andrew Butler of Knoxville

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel with Rev. Ralph Horak officiating. His graveside will follow at the Oak-Grove Longmire Cemetery in Andersonville. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Andersonville United Methodist Church, 3813 Andersonville Hwy., Andersonville, TN 37705. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

