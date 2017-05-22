Obituaries
M. Yvette Wester, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)
Mrs. M. Yvette Wester, age 64 of Knoxville, Tennessee (formerly of Rockwood) passed away on May 17, 2017 at
U. T. Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. Before her illness, she was a dedicated case manager for Florence
Crittenton, and a loyal advocate for CASA of East Tennessee. After her illness dictated her retirement, she spent
time with her family and friends. During this time, she courageously fought her battle with M.S. Above all, she
was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend to all.
She is preceded in death by his husband, Frank “Bean Head” Wester. Parents: Clarence and Mary Fearn; Brother:
Antonio Maceo Fearn, and grandson, Jordan McBath.
She is survived by:
Her daughters: Erica Ragland (Richard) of Knoxville, TN.
Michelle Thomas of Murfreesboro, TN
Leigh Ann McBath of Alcoa, TN
Sisters: Cheryl Allen of Anchorage, AK and Lynda Fearn of Rockwood, TN
Brothers: C. Haven Fearn (Phyllis) of Benicia, CA and A. Odell Fearn of Harriman, TN.
Special nephew: Bryan Fearn of Nashville, TN.
Her pride and joys were her nine grandchildren and two great-great Grandchildren.
She also is survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 6:00pm.
Interment will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 2:00pm at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at John
Sevier Hwy. in Knoxville, Tennessee
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. M. Yvette Wester