Vernon Thurston Sexton, Midtown (Harriman)

Mr. Vernon Thurston Sexton, age 67, a resident of Midtown (Harriman), Tennessee, 
formerly of Philadelphia, Tennessee passed away suddenly Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 
his residence. He was born October 11, 1949 in Harlan, Kentucky. He was retired from 
the City of Loudon, Tennessee Street Department and was an avid landscaper and 
gardener. He loved kids, animals, and life. He was preceded in death by his father, 
James H. Sexton, Sr.; mother and step-father, Marie & Claude Young; brother, Jimmy 
Sexton; and sister, Donna K. Young Ramsey. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Wife:Cheryl Ann Sexton of Midtown, TN 
 
Sisters:Claudia Young Hall & husband, Buddy of Paint Rock, TN 
Barb Young Wakefield of Madisonville, TN 
 
Step-Daughter:Rose Tiffany Rogers of Lenoir City, TN 
 
Step-Son:Charles E. Rogers & wife, Cheyenne of Loudon, TN 
 
Step-Grandchildren:Isaac, Lula, and Jasemine 
 
Several Nieces and  
Nephews Including:Angie Thompson, Melissa Maynard, Adam Risher, Christy 
Tucker, Jason Ramsey, and Michael Johnson 
 
 
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the family home 
at 1030 Loudon Highway (Hwy 72), Kingston, Tennessee 37763. Memorial contributions 
may be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter; 250 Jamie Drive; Loudon, TN 
37774. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of 
Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Vernon Thurston Sexton.   

