Vernon Thurston Sexton, Midtown (Harriman)
Mr. Vernon Thurston Sexton, age 67, a resident of Midtown (Harriman), Tennessee,
formerly of Philadelphia, Tennessee passed away suddenly Saturday, May 20, 2017 at
his residence. He was born October 11, 1949 in Harlan, Kentucky. He was retired from
the City of Loudon, Tennessee Street Department and was an avid landscaper and
gardener. He loved kids, animals, and life. He was preceded in death by his father,
James H. Sexton, Sr.; mother and step-father, Marie & Claude Young; brother, Jimmy
Sexton; and sister, Donna K. Young Ramsey.
Survivors include:
Wife:Cheryl Ann Sexton of Midtown, TN
Sisters:Claudia Young Hall & husband, Buddy of Paint Rock, TN
Barb Young Wakefield of Madisonville, TN
Step-Daughter:Rose Tiffany Rogers of Lenoir City, TN
Step-Son:Charles E. Rogers & wife, Cheyenne of Loudon, TN
Step-Grandchildren:Isaac, Lula, and Jasemine
Several Nieces and
Nephews Including:Angie Thompson, Melissa Maynard, Adam Risher, Christy
Tucker, Jason Ramsey, and Michael Johnson
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the family home
at 1030 Loudon Highway (Hwy 72), Kingston, Tennessee 37763. Memorial contributions
may be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter; 250 Jamie Drive; Loudon, TN
37774. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of
Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Vernon Thurston Sexton.