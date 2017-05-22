Vernon Thurston Sexton, Midtown (Harriman)

Mr. Vernon Thurston Sexton , age 67, a resident of Midtown (Harriman), Tennessee,

formerly of Philadelphia, Tennessee passed away suddenly Saturday, May 20, 2017 at

his residence. He was born October 11, 1949 in Harlan, Kentucky. He was retired from

the City of Loudon, Tennessee Street Department and was an avid landscaper and

gardener. He loved kids, animals, and life. He was preceded in death by his father,

James H. Sexton, Sr.; mother and step-father, Marie & Claude Young; brother, Jimmy