Gwendolyn (Gwen) Medina Clegg, Harriman

Gwendolyn (Gwen) Medina Clegg, age 87 of Harriman, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at her home with her husband, Herman by her side. She was born February 15, 1930 in Denver Colorado. Gwen was a member of Heritage Church of God in Oak Ridge. She was very strong in her religion and in her faith in Jesus Christ. She had taught in Christian schools many years in Anderson and Roane County. Gwen owned and operated The oaks Learning Center in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County where she taught at several area Christian schools. She taught and developed several Christian reading programs. Gwen was a great supporter of the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission. Preceded in death by her parents, Eldrid and Francis Hooper Eaton; and 2 sisters.

Survivors

Loving husband of 39 years

Herman Clegg of Harriman

Children

Tammy Dimbroski & husband, Robert of Omaha, Nebraska

Mark Quijano of Minnesota

Steven Clegg & wife, Tammy of Denver, Colorado

Christopher Clegg & wife, Nancy of Seattle, Washington

Matthew Elliott of Australia

Jean of Memphis

Paula & husband, Bill

10 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren

A host of extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Heritage Fellowship Church in Oak Ridge. Graveside service was held May 15, 2017 at the Lively Cemetery in Oliver Springs. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of these arrangements.

