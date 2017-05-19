Obituaries
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Medina Clegg, Harriman
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Medina Clegg, age 87 of Harriman, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at her home with her husband, Herman by her side. She was born February 15, 1930 in Denver Colorado. Gwen was a member of Heritage Church of God in Oak Ridge. She was very strong in her religion and in her faith in Jesus Christ. She had taught in Christian schools many years in Anderson and Roane County. Gwen owned and operated The oaks Learning Center in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County where she taught at several area Christian schools. She taught and developed several Christian reading programs. Gwen was a great supporter of the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission. Preceded in death by her parents, Eldrid and Francis Hooper Eaton; and 2 sisters.
Survivors
Loving husband of 39 years
Herman Clegg of Harriman
Children
Tammy Dimbroski & husband, Robert of Omaha, Nebraska
Mark Quijano of Minnesota
Steven Clegg & wife, Tammy of Denver, Colorado
Christopher Clegg & wife, Nancy of Seattle, Washington
Matthew Elliott of Australia
Jean of Memphis
Paula & husband, Bill
10 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren
A host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Heritage Fellowship Church in Oak Ridge. Graveside service was held May 15, 2017 at the Lively Cemetery in Oliver Springs.