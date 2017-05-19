Obituaries

Kenneth Roy Roberts, Heiskell

Kenneth Roy Roberts, Jr. age 41 of Heiskell passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He was employed with C.H. Stucco as a Journeyman Plasterer.

He is survived by his parents Kenneth and Cynthia Roberts; children, K.J., Daisy, Sky, Shyla, Harley and Jennifer; and bother, to whom he was known as “Brody”, Jimmy Roberts and wife Kristy “Sis”.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 3 pm. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Roy Roberts, Jr.

