Obituaries

Hubert V. Tripp, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Hubert V. Tripp, age 78, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Thursday, May 18, 2017 at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. Tripp was born, August 10, 1938 in Wyandotte, MI. He moved to Oak Ridge at the age of 3 and has continued to live in this area. Mr. Tripp accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 17.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Hubert V. Tripp Sr. and Ruth Tripp and by a daughter, Tina Maria Tripp.

Hubert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Rittenberry Tripp; by a son, Joey Dillion and wife, Brenda; by a daughter, Maria Kittrell and husband, Greg; by grandchildren: Marshall and Brad Dillion and Tosha and Ryan Kittrell and by a cousin, Bill Soloman and family.

Hubert chose cremation and the family will have a private memorial service at a later date. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Dyllis East Fork Lodge #460 F&AM Masonic Lodge (522 Dyllis Road Harriman, TN 37748). Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Tripp family and we invite you to share a messsage of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

