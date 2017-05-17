Obituaries
Wilma H. Walker, Harriman
Wilma H. Walker, age 95, of Harriman, passed away at her home on Wednesday,
May 17, 2017. She was preceeded in death by her husband Thomas J. Walker;
parents Clara and William “Bill” Hamby; son Thomas ”Tommy” Walker; sisters
Stella Melhorn, Lou Ella Melhorn, Lena Henley; and Katie Hamby; brothers Fred
and Charley Hamby; and Granddaughter Renea Luffman.
Wilma is survived by her daughter Loretta Boyd and husband Jackie; son Jerry
Walker and wife Dawn; Daughter In Law Annette Walker. She is also survived by a
host of Grandchildren, Neices, Nephews, and extended family and friends.
Wilma enjoyed camping, quilting, canning, and gardening. She was a member of
the Midtown Valley Methodist Church where she was a custodian for 25 years till
last Christmas.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at
the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, with a funeral to immediately follow, Mason
Goodman and Charles Milligan officiating. Burial will be in Roane Memorial
Gardens, Friday May 19 at 11:00 am. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving
