Wilma H. Walker, Harriman

Wilma H. Walker, age 95, of Harriman, passed away at her home on Wednesday, 
May 17, 2017.   She was preceeded in death by her husband Thomas J. Walker; 
parents Clara and William “Bill” Hamby; son Thomas ”Tommy” Walker; sisters 
Stella Melhorn, Lou Ella Melhorn, Lena Henley; and Katie Hamby; brothers Fred 
and Charley Hamby; and Granddaughter Renea Luffman. 
Wilma is survived by her daughter Loretta Boyd and husband Jackie; son Jerry 
Walker and wife Dawn; Daughter In Law Annette Walker.  She is also survived by a 
host of Grandchildren, Neices, Nephews, and extended family and friends. 
Wilma enjoyed camping, quilting, canning, and gardening.  She was a member of 
the Midtown Valley Methodist Church where she was a custodian for 25 years till 
last Christmas. 
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at 
the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, with a funeral to immediately follow, Mason 
Goodman and Charles Milligan officiating.  Burial will be  in Roane Memorial 
Gardens, Friday May 19 at 11:00 am.  Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving 
the Walker family.  www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

