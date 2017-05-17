Obituaries

Linda Diane Pride, Oliver Springs

Linda Diane Pride, age 57 of Oliver Springs passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 13, 2017. She was a loving mother who loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed fishing and caring for her animals.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Campbell Pride; husband, Marshall Marlow;

daughter-in-law, Jennifer Pride and niece, Angela Phillips.

She is survived by her children, Joanna West and husband Randall of Oliver Springs and Joseph Wayne Pride of Wartburg;

Grandchildren, Randy and Ashley West, Marla, Sarah, and Samantha Pride;

Great-granddaughter, Stella Pride;

Sister, Joanna Beaver;

Brother, Larry Arvel Seiber and wife Becky;

And many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm for a graveside service at Clax Gap Church Cemetery, 871 Clax Gap Rd., Harriman, TN 37748.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Pride Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

