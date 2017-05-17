Obituaries

Hubert “Roy” Borum Jr, Oliver Springs

Hubert “Roy” Borum Jr., age 92 a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at his residence.

Roy was born on December 17, 1924 in Oliver Springs, TN.

The family will receive friends, Friday, May 19, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

