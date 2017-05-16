BBBTV12

Larry Thomas Mayo, Jr, Kingston

Larry Thomas Mayo, Jr., age 43, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.  He was born November 29, 1973 in Hempstead, New York and had been living in Kingston for the past 6 years. He had worked in the restaurant business until recent health issues. Larry loved his kids and spending time with them.  He also enjoyed cooking, eating and listening to music.  He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Thomas Mayo, Sr.; and grandfather, Edmundo Vega.  He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him but a blessing to know he is not in any pain.

 

SURVIVORS

 

Loving Wife of 5 years           Jackie Mayo of Kingston

 

Children                                  Chyna Childress-Mayo of Brooklyn, NY

Erika Mayo of Conyers, GA

Tristen Mayo of Conyers, GA

Anthony Mayo of Kingston

 

Grandson                                Jerome Mayo-Rhyne

 

Mother                                    Carmen Mayo of Conyers, GA

 

Grandmother                          Shirley Vega of Conyers, GA

 

Brothers                                  Steven, E.J., Andrew and Justin Mayo

 

Sisters                                      Renee Mayo-Lawson and Michelle Mayo

 

Parents-in-law                        Don & Teresa Dey of Kingston

 

Brothers-in-law                       Brady and Jacob Huff, Ryan Kitchen

 

Sister-in-law                            Nicole Smith

 

A host of extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews, and many dear friends

 

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Stan Welton officiating.  In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN., 37763.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

