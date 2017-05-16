Obituaries

Larry Thomas Mayo, Jr, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Larry Thomas Mayo, Jr., age 43, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born November 29, 1973 in Hempstead, New York and had been living in Kingston for the past 6 years. He had worked in the restaurant business until recent health issues. Larry loved his kids and spending time with them. He also enjoyed cooking, eating and listening to music. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Thomas Mayo, Sr.; and grandfather, Edmundo Vega. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him but a blessing to know he is not in any pain.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 5 years Jackie Mayo of Kingston

Children Chyna Childress-Mayo of Brooklyn, NY

Erika Mayo of Conyers, GA

Tristen Mayo of Conyers, GA

Anthony Mayo of Kingston

Grandson Jerome Mayo-Rhyne

Mother Carmen Mayo of Conyers, GA

Grandmother Shirley Vega of Conyers, GA

Brothers Steven, E.J., Andrew and Justin Mayo

Sisters Renee Mayo-Lawson and Michelle Mayo

Parents-in-law Don & Teresa Dey of Kingston

Brothers-in-law Brady and Jacob Huff, Ryan Kitchen

Sister-in-law Nicole Smith

A host of extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews, and many dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Stan Welton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN., 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

