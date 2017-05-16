Obituaries
Larry Thomas Mayo, Jr, Kingston
Larry Thomas Mayo, Jr., age 43, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born November 29, 1973 in Hempstead, New York and had been living in Kingston for the past 6 years. He had worked in the restaurant business until recent health issues. Larry loved his kids and spending time with them. He also enjoyed cooking, eating and listening to music. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Thomas Mayo, Sr.; and grandfather, Edmundo Vega. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him but a blessing to know he is not in any pain.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 5 years Jackie Mayo of Kingston
Children Chyna Childress-Mayo of Brooklyn, NY
Erika Mayo of Conyers, GA
Tristen Mayo of Conyers, GA
Anthony Mayo of Kingston
Grandson Jerome Mayo-Rhyne
Mother Carmen Mayo of Conyers, GA
Grandmother Shirley Vega of Conyers, GA
Brothers Steven, E.J., Andrew and Justin Mayo
Sisters Renee Mayo-Lawson and Michelle Mayo
Parents-in-law Don & Teresa Dey of Kingston
Brothers-in-law Brady and Jacob Huff, Ryan Kitchen
Sister-in-law Nicole Smith
A host of extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews, and many dear friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Stan Welton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN., 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.