Obituaries
Barbara Elizabeth Jolley, Westel (Rockwood)
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Jolley, age 90, a resident of the Westel (Rockwood)
community of Cumberland County, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 in
the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born June 21, 1926 in the
Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Barbara was the oldest living
member of the Westel Baptist Church, joining in 1935. She was a graduate of the
Tennessee School of Beauty in Knoxville, Tennessee and worked several years as a
hairstylist before working in the family owned Westel Food Market for 31 years. She
was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas H. & Dorothy Mae Lingo Jolley;
brothers, Thomas Quentin Jolley, Benton E. Jolley who was a WWII casualty, and
William Kermit Jolley; sister, Violet Jolley Cox; nephews, William Quentin Cox and
Thomas Hill Jolley; and niece, Diane Cox Miller.
Survivors include:
Brother:Thomas E. & wife, Katherine Jolley of Westel, TN
Nephews:William K. Jolley of Rockwood, TN
Michael R. Jolley of Rockwood, TN
Claude E. Miller, Sr. of Westel, TN
Great Nephew:Claude E. “Scott” Miller of Westel, TN
Great Nieces:Shirley Ellen Miller of Westel, TN
Michelle Cox Day of Westel, TN
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. E.D.T. until
2:00 p.m. E.D.T. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, May
17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Hascue
Carter officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Lingo Cemetery in
Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. An online register is available at
www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs.
Barbara Elizabeth Jolley.