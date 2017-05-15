BBBTV12

Barbara Elizabeth Jolley, Westel (Rockwood)

Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Jolley, age 90, a resident of the Westel (Rockwood) 
community of Cumberland County, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 in 
the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born June 21, 1926 in the 
Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Barbara was the oldest living 
member of the Westel Baptist Church, joining in 1935. She was a graduate of the 
Tennessee School of Beauty in Knoxville, Tennessee and worked several years as a 
hairstylist before working in the family owned Westel Food Market for 31 years. She 
was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas H. & Dorothy Mae Lingo Jolley; 
brothers, Thomas Quentin Jolley, Benton E. Jolley who was a WWII casualty, and 
William Kermit Jolley; sister, Violet Jolley Cox; nephews, William Quentin Cox and 
Thomas Hill Jolley; and niece, Diane Cox Miller. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Brother:Thomas E. & wife, Katherine Jolley of Westel, TN 
 
Nephews:William K. Jolley of Rockwood, TN 
Michael R. Jolley of Rockwood, TN 
Claude E. Miller, Sr. of Westel, TN 
 
Great Nephew:Claude E. “Scott” Miller of Westel, TN 
 
Great Nieces:Shirley Ellen Miller of Westel, TN 
Michelle Cox Day of Westel, TN 
 
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. E.D.T. until 
2:00 p.m. E.D.T. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, May 
17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Hascue 
Carter officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Lingo Cemetery in 
Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. An online register is available at 
www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. 
Barbara Elizabeth Jolley.

