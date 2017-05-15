Barbara Elizabeth Jolley, Westel (Rockwood)

Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Jolley , age 90, a resident of the Westel (Rockwood)

community of Cumberland County, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 in

the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born June 21, 1926 in the

Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Barbara was the oldest living

member of the Westel Baptist Church, joining in 1935. She was a graduate of the

Tennessee School of Beauty in Knoxville, Tennessee and worked several years as a

hairstylist before working in the family owned Westel Food Market for 31 years. She

was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas H. & Dorothy Mae Lingo Jolley;

brothers, Thomas Quentin Jolley, Benton E. Jolley who was a WWII casualty, and

William Kermit Jolley; sister, Violet Jolley Cox; nephews, William Quentin Cox and