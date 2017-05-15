Obituaries
Louise “Granny” Guy, of Harriman
Mrs. Louise “Granny” Guy, age 91 of Harriman, passed away Saturday May13,
2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Riggs
Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Johnny Guy.
One son: Jimmy L. Guy.
One granddaughter: Lisa McCarroll.
And one great granddaughter: Miranda Guy.
She is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law: Willard Guy, Harold and Judy
Guy, and Donnie Guy.
One daughter and a special son-in-law: Geraldine and Clint Hall.
Two brothers: Homer and Curtis Vann.
Twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, thirteen great-great
grandchildren, a special grandson; Dustin McCarroll, and several other family,
friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with
Pastor Jimmy Bankin and Rev. Haskell Carter officiating. Graveside services will
be Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM in Riggs Chapel Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Guy family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.