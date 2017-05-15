BBBTV12

Louise “Granny” Guy, of Harriman

Mrs. Louise “Granny” Guy, age 91 of Harriman, passed away Saturday May13
2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Riggs 
Chapel Baptist Church. 
 
She was preceded in death by her husband: Johnny Guy. 
One son: Jimmy L. Guy. 
One granddaughter: Lisa McCarroll. 
And one great granddaughter: Miranda Guy. 
 
She is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law: Willard Guy, Harold and Judy 
Guy, and Donnie Guy. 
One daughter and a special son-in-law: Geraldine and Clint Hall. 
Two brothers: Homer and Curtis Vann. 
Twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, thirteen great-great 
grandchildren, a special grandson; Dustin McCarroll, and several other family
friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with 
Pastor Jimmy Bankin and Rev. Haskell Carter officiating. Graveside services will 
be Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM in Riggs Chapel Cemetery. 
 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimahonored to be serving the Guy family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. 

