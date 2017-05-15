Joyce Deloris Bowlin Armes, Wartburg

Mrs. Joyce Deloris Bowlin Armes , a ge 80 of Wartburg , went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus

Christ Fri d ay May 12, 2017. She was a member of Star of Hope Chapel Church on Flat Fork Road in

Wartburg and was also a founding member of the Church when it was built in 1979. She spent 16 years

living and working in Illinois before returning to her home in Morgan County in 1968. She was a member

of the original Gospel Five group and they sang and worshiped throughout the local area nearly every

weekend for many years, and they transitioned into the Star of Hope Singers currently. She was a former

member of the Morgan County Rescue Squad and she retired as a clerk at Brushy Mt. Prison in 1999. She