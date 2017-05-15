Obituaries
Joyce Deloris Bowlin Armes, Wartburg
Mrs. Joyce Deloris Bowlin Armes, age 80 of Wartburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus
Christ Friday May 12, 2017. She was a member of Star of Hope Chapel Church on Flat Fork Road in
Wartburg and was also a founding member of the Church when it was built in 1979. She spent 16 years
living and working in Illinois before returning to her home in Morgan County in 1968. She was a member
of the original Gospel Five group and they sang and worshiped throughout the local area nearly every
weekend for many years, and they transitioned into the Star of Hope Singers currently. She was a former
member of the Morgan County Rescue Squad and she retired as a clerk at Brushy Mt. Prison in 1999. She
loved her family, church family, friends, pets, and PIGS. Those she met were always greeted with a smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years: Robert C. “Bob” Jacks.
Her husband of 15 years: Lester J. Bingham.
Her parents: Hayden and Ethel Bowlin.
One brother: Eugene Bowlin.
And three sisters: Aleda Potter, Norma “Jeri” Pearcy, and Treva Melton Long.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years: Lewallen “Allen” Armes of Wartburg.
One son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Amber Jacks of Kingston.
Two daughters and a son-in-law: Devona and Jack Adkins of Wartburg and Judy Hall of Coalfield.
Five grandchildren: Michelle Adkins and Michael Robert Adkins both of Wartburg, Stacey and Justin
Sharp of Rocky Top, Jeremiah Jacks of Kingston, and Hayden and Jessica Jacks of Harriman.
Five Great Grandchildren: Cain Taylor, Ashleigh Waller, Eli, Jocelyn, and Josiah Jacks.
One Great-Great Granddaughter: Leilani Joyce Waller.
Two sisters: Jolene Aytes of Lancing and Billie Rhea Osborne of Wartburg.
Several nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones, and one very special friend; Minnie Ann Armes of
Wartburg.
Visitation and singing will be held Sunday May 14, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home,
Wartburg. Funeral services will be Monday May 15, 2017 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral
Home with Star of Hope Pastor Darrel Daugherty officiating. Interment will follow in Potters Chapel
Cemetery in Lancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Star of Hope Chapel, 165
Flat Fork Road, Wartburg, TN 37887
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Armes family.