Obituaries

Virginia A. Miracle, Rocky Top

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Virginia A. Miracle, age 77, of Rocky Top (Beech Grove Community) passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on June 24, 1939 to the late Isaac and Bertha Moody Aslinger in Anderson County, TN. Virginia was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church where she enjoyed helping in any way she could. She loved watching baseball and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henos Miracle; sisters, Margaret and Jeann Aslinger; brothers, Johnny and Clyde Aslinger; Daughter-in-law, Tracy Miracle.

Survived by,

Sons…………….Kenny Miracle and wife Connie

Jim Miracle

Hobert Miracle and wife Shelia

6 Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren

Sisters…………Ruby Vickery and husband Allen

Joann Brown and husband John

Wanda LaBell

Mary Owens

Faye Bulmer

Brothers…….Claude Aslinger

Frank Aslinger

Tommy Aslinger

Special Friends…….Pat Bullock

Jeff and Jill Johnson

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating. Virginia’s interment will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Rocky Top on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:00AM.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

