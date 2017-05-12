Obituaries

Mason Archer Weaver

Posted on

Mason Archer Weaver, left this earth after four months and gained his angel wings on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Mason laughed and smiled throughout his 4 months; bringing joy and happiness to everyone around him. He was loved by his family and friends and he touched them all in some small way throughout his short, yet very memorable life.

Mason’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Paul and Elizabeth Grisham, Thelma and CB Marston, Rufus and Beulah Weaver, and Gene Stephens.

He is survived by:

Parents……. Ben and Brittanie Weaver of Rocky Top

Grandparents….. Ron and Amanda Weaver of Norris

Larry and Linda Mason of Crestwood, KY

Great Grandfather: Cliff Stephens of Norris

Aunts… Great Aunt:…… B Suzanne Mason of Trimble, KY

Whitney North and Husband Alex of Knoxville

Uncle……….. Mike Mason and wife Laura of LaGrange, KY

onnie Grisham of Louisville, KY

Great Uncle. …… Gene Harris Mason and wife Beverly of Owenton, KY

The family will receive friends 11:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. Mason’s Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. His graveside will immediately follow at the Norris Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

