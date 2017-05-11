Obituaries

William M. “Bill” Shelton, Rockwood

Mr. William M. “Bill” Shelton, age 91 of Rockwood passed away on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. Mr. Bill Shelton was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He retired from the highway department after 38 years of service. He is preceded in death by his father; Thomas Abraham Shelton, Mother; Josephine Stephens Shelton, and daughter; Kip Gardner.

He is survived by:

Wife: Bernice Shelton of Rockwood, TN

Son: Kirby Shelton of Castalian Springs, TN

Grandsons: Kie Gardner of Rockwood, TN

Brent Paul of Orleans, Indiana

Sisters: Jimmy-Jo Ogles of Nashville, TN

Lorraine Purdy of Kingston, TN

Jean Ruth Wilson of Kingston, TN

Half Brother: Eugene Welchel

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12th, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 with family members officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN with military honors presented by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and U.S. Army Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William M. “Bill” Shelton

