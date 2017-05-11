Gladys W. Dalton, Harriman

, Alvin and Billy Watson; and

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother s , Alvin and Billy Watson; and

Orchard Community of Morgan County to Houston and Blanch (Coffman) Watson.

on Wednesday , May 1 0 , 2017. She was born November 6, 1938, in the Pine

Gladys W. Dalton, age 78 , of Harriman, died at Harriman Care and Rehab Center

daughter-in-law, Steve and Jenny Dalton ; grandchildren, Hunter, Haley and Hadlee

Gladys is survived by her husband of 37 years , James S. (Jim) Dalton; son and

She was a proud graduate of the Class of 1958 at Oakdale High School. Her work

experience included being a sales clerk at Acme and Margrave Drug stores in

Harriman. Gladys was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church where she

worked in the Sunday s chool and on the Auditing Committee. She held Amateur

Radio License (KC4YYB) and was a member of the Roane County Amateur Radio

Club. Although being confined to home for many years due to failing health, she

ha d a card ministry where she sent cards monthly to shut-in church members and