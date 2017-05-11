BBBTV12

Gladys W. Dalton, Harriman

Gladys W. Dalton, age 78, of Harriman, died at Harriman Care and Rehab Center 
on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.  She was born November 6, 1938, in the Pine 
Orchard Community of Morgan County to Houston and Blanch (Coffman) Watson.  
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alvin and Billy Watson; and 
sister, Vannie Underwood.   
 
Gladys is survived by her husband of 37 years, James S. (Jim) Dalton; son and 
daughter-in-law, Steve and Jenny Dalton; grandchildren, Hunter, Haley and Hadlee 
Dalton; sisters, Mona Powell, Irene Helton, Dot Summers and June Horton 
(Bobby); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sister-in-law Martha Lee 
Dalton. 
 
She was a proud graduate of the Class of 1958 at Oakdale High School.  Her work 
experience included being a sales clerk at Acme and Margrave Drug stores in 
Harriman.  Gladys was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church where she 
worked in the Sunday school and on the Auditing Committee.  She held Amateur 
Radio License (KC4YYB) and was a member of the Roane County Amateur Radio 
Club.  Although being confined to home for many years due to failing health, she 
had a card ministry where she sent cards monthly to shut-in church members and 
friends. 
 
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 15, 2017, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at 
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.  Funeral will immediately follow with Pastor 
Tony Boswell, Bro. Ted Taylor and Bro. Larry Wilbanks officiating.  Burial will be 
in Roane Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests that 
contributions be made to Trenton Street Baptist Church, 517 Trenton St., 
Harriman, TN 37748.  Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Dalton 
Family.  www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

