Mary Aneitta Wyatt Clay, Clinton
Mary Aneitta Wyatt Clay, age 68, of Clinton, went to her heavenly home on May 9, 2017. She was born February 25, 1949 to Hugh E. & Billie Wyatt, Jr. Aneitta was a 1967 graduate of Roane County High School and received her Associate degree from Roane State Community College. She worked at Clayton Homes in sales and community management. Aneitta loved her family and enjoyed working in her flowers. She also had a great talent when it came to playing the guitar, piano, organ and singing in groups. She was a very kind and giving person who was a friend to many and will greatly be missed. Preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Williams; son, Chuck Williams; father, Hugh E. Wyatt, Jr.; sister, Jeanne Crystal Wyatt and brother, Gregory Wyatt.
SURVIVORS
Husband
Alvin Clay of Clinton
Daughter
Crystal (Wade Loposser) Williams of Kingston
Mother
Billie H. Wyatt of Kingston
Sisters
Lavonne (Jack) Sherrod of Knoxville
Ginger Williams and Teresa (Chaz) Bell-Hafner, both of Kingston
Nieces & Nephews
Jeff Sherrod, Amy (Jeremy) Sherrod Carter of Knoxville
Anna (Sean) Williams Szemborski, of Knoxville
Heather (Chris) Bell Brown and David (Kim) Bell of Kingston
Great Niece and Nephews
Kate Carter, Audrey, Gage & Camden Brown and Rawleigh Bell
Aunt & Uncles
Nettie Mae Hedgecock Sherrod of Knoxville
Charles & Dottie Hedgecock of Decatur, AL
J.C. & Shirley Hedgecock of Tulsa, OK
Kathleen Wyatt Huff Baker of Kingston
Many cousins, extended family members & dear friends
Special friends
Sona Moore and Bonnie Boyd Huffman
Aneitta’s desire was to not have a funeral service. Relatives and friends wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to donate to The Marfan Foundation at give.marfan.org; Alzheimer’s of TN, Inc. 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919; or the Building Fund at Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1705 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book may be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston serving the Wyatt/Clay family.