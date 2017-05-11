Obituaries

Mary Aneitta Wyatt Clay, Clinton

Mary Aneitta Wyatt Clay, age 68, of Clinton, went to her heavenly home on May 9, 2017. She was born February 25, 1949 to Hugh E. & Billie Wyatt, Jr. Aneitta was a 1967 graduate of Roane County High School and received her Associate degree from Roane State Community College. She worked at Clayton Homes in sales and community management. Aneitta loved her family and enjoyed working in her flowers. She also had a great talent when it came to playing the guitar, piano, organ and singing in groups. She was a very kind and giving person who was a friend to many and will greatly be missed. Preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Williams; son, Chuck Williams; father, Hugh E. Wyatt, Jr.; sister, Jeanne Crystal Wyatt and brother, Gregory Wyatt.

SURVIVORS

Husband

Alvin Clay of Clinton

Daughter

Crystal (Wade Loposser) Williams of Kingston

Mother

Billie H. Wyatt of Kingston

Sisters

Lavonne (Jack) Sherrod of Knoxville

Ginger Williams and Teresa (Chaz) Bell-Hafner, both of Kingston

Nieces & Nephews

Jeff Sherrod, Amy (Jeremy) Sherrod Carter of Knoxville

Anna (Sean) Williams Szemborski, of Knoxville

Heather (Chris) Bell Brown and David (Kim) Bell of Kingston

Great Niece and Nephews

Kate Carter, Audrey, Gage & Camden Brown and Rawleigh Bell

Aunt & Uncles

Nettie Mae Hedgecock Sherrod of Knoxville

Charles & Dottie Hedgecock of Decatur, AL

J.C. & Shirley Hedgecock of Tulsa, OK

Kathleen Wyatt Huff Baker of Kingston

Many cousins, extended family members & dear friends

Special friends

Sona Moore and Bonnie Boyd Huffman

Aneitta’s desire was to not have a funeral service. Relatives and friends wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to donate to The Marfan Foundation at give.marfan.org; Alzheimer’s of TN, Inc. 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919; or the Building Fund at Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1705 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book may be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston serving the Wyatt/Clay family.

