Hazel Tindall Bowman, Rolling Green Village, Greenville, South Carolina

Mrs. Hazel Tindall Bowman, of Rolling Green Village, Greenville, South Carolina, passed away on Monday

May 8, 2017. Mrs. Bowman was born in Athens, Georgia to the late William Ralph and Lucy Campbell Tindall.

She spent her early childhood years in Walterboro, South Carolina. She graduated from Harriman High School in

Harriman, TN and earned a B.S. Smith Hughes Degree in Home Economics from the University of Tennessee in

Knoxville. She was married to James Harper Bowman of Harriman, TN for 70 years. In addition to her parents,

Mrs. Bowman was predeceased by her husband; brother, Lt. Ralph Lambert Tindall; sisters, Carolyn Tindall

Howell, Catherine Tindall Lee, and Meppa Tindall Ladd. Mrs. Bowman taught high school in Erwin, Tennessee

and in several high schools in North Carolina. She and her family changed locations as her husband’s vocation

with Burlington Industries dictated. As a member of Presbyterian Church, USA, Mrs. Bowman was active in

Women’s work of the church, serving as Circle Moderator, Circle Chairman Coordinator for Bible School, Bible

School Teacher, & other related Circle activities in various locations in North Carolina. She helped organize the

first Kindergarten program in Mocksville Presbyterian Church, Mocksville , NC a nd served as teacher for the first

year of the program. In 2001 Mrs. Bowman and her husband moved to a retirement community in Rolling Green

Village, Greenville, SC. At the time of her death, she was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church,