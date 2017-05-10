Obituaries
Hazel Tindall Bowman, Rolling Green Village, Greenville, South Carolina
Mrs. Hazel Tindall Bowman, of Rolling Green Village, Greenville, South Carolina, passed away on Monday
May 8, 2017. Mrs. Bowman was born in Athens, Georgia to the late William Ralph and Lucy Campbell Tindall.
She spent her early childhood years in Walterboro, South Carolina. She graduated from Harriman High School in
Harriman, TN and earned a B.S. Smith Hughes Degree in Home Economics from the University of Tennessee in
Knoxville. She was married to James Harper Bowman of Harriman, TN for 70 years. In addition to her parents,
Mrs. Bowman was predeceased by her husband; brother, Lt. Ralph Lambert Tindall; sisters, Carolyn Tindall
Howell, Catherine Tindall Lee, and Meppa Tindall Ladd. Mrs. Bowman taught high school in Erwin, Tennessee
and in several high schools in North Carolina. She and her family changed locations as her husband’s vocation
with Burlington Industries dictated. As a member of Presbyterian Church, USA, Mrs. Bowman was active in
Women’s work of the church, serving as Circle Moderator, Circle Chairman Coordinator for Bible School, Bible
School Teacher, & other related Circle activities in various locations in North Carolina. She helped organize the
first Kindergarten program in Mocksville Presbyterian Church, Mocksville, NC and served as teacher for the first
year of the program. In 2001 Mrs. Bowman and her husband moved to a retirement community in Rolling Green
Village, Greenville, SC. At the time of her death, she was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church,
Greenville, SC.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Lucy Bowman Childers & Tindall Bowman Davenport
Grand-
Daughters: Kristen Childers Bumgarner & Katherine Harper Davenport
Great-
Grandson: Torren Gage Bumgarner
Graveside Services will be conducted at the Bowman Family Cemetery in the Caney Ford Community, Roane
County, TN at 1:00pm on May 13, 2017. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society or to a favorite
charity. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Hazel Tindall Bowman.