Nanna Mae Brown Page, Rockwood

Mrs. Nanna Mae Brown Page , age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at her

residence with her family by her side. Nanna Mae was of the Baptist Church Faith. She was a Retired Textile

worker with SSM Manufacturing in Spring City, Tennessee. She enjoyed Bingo, Shopping and Travel. Above All,

Nanna Mae was a Devoted and Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and a Friend to all who ever came in

contact with her along Life’s Way. She is preceded in death by: Parents: Ruben & Trula Nichols; Sisters: Joyce