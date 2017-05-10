Obituaries
Nanna Mae Brown Page, Rockwood
Mrs. Nanna Mae Brown Page, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at her
residence with her family by her side. Nanna Mae was of the Baptist Church Faith. She was a Retired Textile
worker with SSM Manufacturing in Spring City, Tennessee. She enjoyed Bingo, Shopping and Travel. Above All,
Nanna Mae was a Devoted and Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and a Friend to all who ever came in
contact with her along Life’s Way. She is preceded in death by: Parents: Ruben & Trula Nichols; Sisters: Joyce
Nichols & Betty Ruth Walker
She is survived by Husband: Edward W. Page, Jr. of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Margaret Brown of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Charles Brown (Audrey) of Oakdale, Tennessee
2 Grandchildren: Travis Cofer (Alexis) & Montana Musick
2 Great Grandchildren: Gracie & Allissa
Brother: Bud Nichols (Deloris) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Mary Cook (Earl) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Faye Bell of Kingston, Tennessee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, May 11, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Friday, May 12, 2017 Funeral Services will be at 12:00noon in the Chapel of Evans
Mortuary in Rockwood, with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be held in
the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Nanna Mae Brown Page