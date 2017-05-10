BBBTV12

Nanna Mae Brown Page, Rockwood

Mrs. Nanna Mae Brown Page, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at her 
residence with her family by her side. Nanna Mae was of the Baptist Church Faith.  She was a Retired Textile 
worker with SSM Manufacturing in Spring City, Tennessee.  She enjoyed Bingo, Shopping and Travel. Above All, 
Nanna Mae was a Devoted and Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and a Friend to all who ever came in 
contact with her along Life’s Way.  She is preceded in death by: Parents: Ruben & Trula Nichols; Sisters: Joyce 
Nichols & Betty Ruth Walker 
She is survived by Husband: Edward W. Page, Jr. of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughter: Margaret Brown of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Son: Charles Brown (Audrey) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
2 Grandchildren: Travis Cofer (Alexis) & Montana Musick 
2 Great Grandchildren: Gracie & Allissa 
Brother: Bud Nichols (Deloris) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sisters: Mary Cook (Earl) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Faye Bell of Kingston, Tennessee 
Several Nieces and Nephews 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, May 11, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the 
Chapel of Evans Mortuary.   Friday, May 12, 2017 Funeral Services will be at 12:00noon in the Chapel of Evans 
Mortuary in Rockwood, with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating.  Concluding Services and Interment will be held in 
the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Nanna Mae Brown Page 
 

