Obituaries

Cody Keith Phillips, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Cody Keith Phillips, age 21, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at his residence. He was born on December 26, 1995 in Knoxville, TN to Keith and Lisa Roberts Phillips. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God. He enjoyed dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, his truck, and spending time with his family and friends. Cody is preceded in death by his grandfathers Arvil Phillips and Jack Roberts, and uncle Anthony Phillips.
Survivors include:
Wife                            Mary Lowe Phillips                                                              Clinton
Son                             Christian Luke Phillips                                                       Clinton
Father                                    Keith Phillips                                                                                    Clinton
Mother                        Lisa Relford                                                                          Oak Ridge
Grandmothers          Bertha Phillips                                                                      Clinton
                                    Polly Elliott                                                                            Andersonville
Brothers                     Tyson Relford                                                                       Oak Ridge
                                    Dylan Relford                                                                       Oak Ridge
                                    DJ Phillips                                                                             Lake City
                                    Dustin Phillips                                                                      Lake City
A host of other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation:5:00PM –8:00 PM, May 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN.
 
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, May 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Pastor Robert Runkles and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.
 Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on May 12, 2017 at 10:30 AM to go in procession to Patterson Cemetery for a 12:00 Noon interment..
You can also visit Cody’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

