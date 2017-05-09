Obituaries
Cody Keith Phillips, Clinton
Cody Keith Phillips, age 21, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at his residence. He was born on December 26, 1995 in Knoxville, TN to Keith and Lisa Roberts Phillips. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God. He enjoyed dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, his truck, and spending time with his family and friends. Cody is preceded in death by his grandfathers Arvil Phillips and Jack Roberts, and uncle Anthony Phillips.
Survivors include:
Wife Mary Lowe Phillips Clinton
Son Christian Luke Phillips Clinton
Father Keith Phillips Clinton
Mother Lisa Relford Oak Ridge
Grandmothers Bertha Phillips Clinton
Polly Elliott Andersonville
Brothers Tyson Relford Oak Ridge
Dylan Relford Oak Ridge
DJ Phillips Lake City
Dustin Phillips Lake City
A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation:5:00PM –8:00 PM, May 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, May 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Pastor Robert Runkles and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on May 12, 2017 at 10:30 AM to go in procession to Patterson Cemetery for a 12:00 Noon interment..
You can also visit Cody’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.