Obituaries

Jerry Johnson, Clinton

Jerry Johnson, age 74 of Clinton passed away on May 7, 2017 as his residence. Jerry retired from Clinton Utilities Board as and was born on June 4, 1942 in LaFollette, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 12:30 pm, Thursday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Anderson Memorial Garden for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

