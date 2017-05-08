Obituaries

Barbara L. (Curnutt) Blackwood, Knoxville

Barbara L. (Curnutt) Blackwood, age 81 of Knoxville passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at her home. She was a long time member of the Sinking Springs United Methodist Church, where she had many friends. She was lovingly known as “Pokey” by her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved her dogs, gardening, sewing, cooking, enjoyed watching Lady Vols basketball, UT football and spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; parents Christopher (Lum) and Minota Curnutt; sisters Wanda, Evelyn and Diana.

She is survived by her daughter Diane Fergerson (Dave) from Powell; son Dennis Blackwood (Audrey) from FL; son, John P. Blackwood from OH; grandchildren, Holly Phillips, Emily, Brian, Lindsay, Brandon and James Blackwood.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday in the chapel of Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside will follow at the Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Sinking Springs United Methodist Church in Clinton or Tennova Residential Hospice center in Knoxville. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

