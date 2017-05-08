Obituaries

Mike Painter, Clinton

Mike Painter, age 62 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Throughout out his life Mike loved fishing, hunting but most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was born January 14, 1955 in Middletown, OH to the late Nelson and Emma Painter. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Janet Painter; sisters, Phyllis Richards, Imogene Newton, Kathy Newton, Juanita Allmon, Rebecca Shorter, and Allie Shorter; brother, Terry Painter; special nephew, Tom Shorter.

He is survived by:

Children…………….. Mary Painter of Clinton

Jackie Lloyd & husband Benji of Clinton

Leann Painter of Clinton

Step Daughters…. Sarah Hinkle, Delora Wagers, and Addie Davis all of Corbin, KY

7 Grandchildren

10 Step Grandchildren

Brother……………….. Alfred Painter & wife Helen of Florida

Numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Friends and family will meet 11:00 am at the Roots Branch Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky for his graveside service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

