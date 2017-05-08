Obituaries

Lonas Avery Martin, Rocky Top

Obituaries

Lonas Avery Martin, age 87 of Rocky Top, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on March 19, 1930 to the late Ed and Myrtle Martin in Anderson County. He was a member of the Crystal Lodge # 616. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on cars and was an avid outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by wife, Ruby Huccaby Martin; all his brothers and sisters; daughter-in-law, Pat Martin; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is survived by:

Son……………………………….Avery Martin of Andersonville

Daughter………………………Cathy Pannell and husband Fred of Crowne Pointe, IN

3 Grandchildren

7 Great-grandchildren

And a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 6-8pm with the funeral to follow at 8pm with Rev. Danny Martin officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service will meet at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 9:30am and go in funeral procession to the Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery for a 10am interment. www.holleygamble.com

