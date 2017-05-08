Obituaries

James Carl Comer, Clinton

James Carl Comer, age 96, of Clinton passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at NHC Healthcare Center in Oak Ridge. James was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country in World War II. James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Sarah Comer.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Comer of Clinton

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

