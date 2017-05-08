Obituaries
Carol L. Wells Hutson, Rocky Top
Carol L. Wells Hutson, age 75 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1941 to the late Rev. Tom and Minnie Davis Byrge in Campbell County. She was a member and loved attending Davis Chapel Baptist Church in Lafollette. She enjoyed singing, quilting, doing yard work, and cooking for her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Ray Hutson; Sonny Wells; daughter, Janice Hutson; Great-grandson, James Pennington; Sister, Evelyn Jones; Brothers, Lamon Byrge, Marshall Byrge, and James Byrge.
She is survived by:
Children………………………………..Linda Pyles and husband Larry
Debra Roberts and husband David
Curtis Hutson and wife Christie
Grandchildren……………………….Kenneth Hicks and wife Christine
Dewayne Pyles and wife Shawna
Tosha Mcghee and Ron
Shawn McCullough and wife Nicole
Matthew McCullough and fiancé Candace
Madison Roberts and fiancé Blake
Tammy Wilson and Husband Donnie
Belinda Smith and husband Darrell
Ryan Hutson and wife Nancy
Christopher Hutson and wife Breanna
Sisters……………………………….…Ella Mae Poore
Joyce Swangin
Brothers…………………………….…Robert Byrge
Clyde Byrge
Warren Byrge
25 Great-Grandchildren
11 Great-Great Grandchildren
A host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Darrell Edwards officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service will meet at the funeral home on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:30am and will go in funeral procession to the Queener Cemetery in Caryville for an 11am interment. www.holleygamble.com