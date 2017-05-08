Obituaries

Carol L. Wells Hutson, Rocky Top

Carol L. Wells Hutson, age 75 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1941 to the late Rev. Tom and Minnie Davis Byrge in Campbell County. She was a member and loved attending Davis Chapel Baptist Church in Lafollette. She enjoyed singing, quilting, doing yard work, and cooking for her beloved family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Ray Hutson; Sonny Wells; daughter, Janice Hutson; Great-grandson, James Pennington; Sister, Evelyn Jones; Brothers, Lamon Byrge, Marshall Byrge, and James Byrge.

She is survived by:

Children………………………………..Linda Pyles and husband Larry

Debra Roberts and husband David

Curtis Hutson and wife Christie

Grandchildren……………………….Kenneth Hicks and wife Christine

Dewayne Pyles and wife Shawna

Tosha Mcghee and Ron

Shawn McCullough and wife Nicole

Matthew McCullough and fiancé Candace

Madison Roberts and fiancé Blake

Tammy Wilson and Husband Donnie

Belinda Smith and husband Darrell

Ryan Hutson and wife Nancy

Christopher Hutson and wife Breanna

Sisters……………………………….…Ella Mae Poore

Joyce Swangin

Brothers…………………………….…Robert Byrge

Clyde Byrge

Warren Byrge

25 Great-Grandchildren

11 Great-Great Grandchildren

A host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Darrell Edwards officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service will meet at the funeral home on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:30am and will go in funeral procession to the Queener Cemetery in Caryville for an 11am interment. www.holleygamble.com

