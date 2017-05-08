Obituaries
LaCleeta Hall, Harriman
Mrs. LaCleeta Hall, age 81 of Harriman, passed away Saturday May 6, 2017 at
Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Scarborough
Memorial Fee Methodist Church. LaCleeta loved cooking and taking care of
her family and enjoyed music.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Arnold and Faye Hester.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years: Harold Hall.
Daughter and son-in-law: Donna and Chuck Stringfield all of Harriman.
Grandson and wife: Andy and Rachel Stringfield of Pigeon Forge.
And many cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on Monday
May 8, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 7:00
PM with Rev. Stan Welton officiating. The family will meet Tuesday May 9,
2017 at 1:00 PM in the Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Hall family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com