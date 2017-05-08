LaCleeta Hall, Harriman

her family and

Memorial Fee Methodist Church. La Cleeta loved cooking and taking care of

Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Scarborough

Mrs. LaCleeta Hall , age 81 of Harriman , p assed away Saturday May 6 , 2017 at

She wa s preceded in death by her parents: Arnold and Faye Hester.

She is survived b y her husband of 61 years: Harold Hall.

D aughter and son-in-law : Donna and Chuck Stringfield all of Harriman.

Grandson and wife: Andy and Rachel Stringfield of Pigeon Forge.

A nd many cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on Monday

May 8, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 7:00

PM with Rev. Stan Welton officiating. The family will meet Tuesday May 9,