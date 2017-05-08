Obituaries
Hollis Jones, age 73 of Knoxville
Mr. Hollis Jones, age 73 of Knoxville, formerly of Deer Lodge, passed away
Sunday May 7, 2017. He was a loving father and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eason and Hazel Jones.
One brother: Billy Eason Jones.
And a nephew: Jason Stewart.
He is survived by four daughters: Lisa Elliott, Tina Jones, Donna Cochran and
Missy Jones.
One son: Chris Jones.
Eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
One brother: Harold Jones.
Four sisters: Carlene Gosnell, Juanita Stewart, Donita Copas and Joanna Reed.
The mother of his children: Wanda Jones, several nieces and nephews along
with a host of other friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday May 9, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM with Rev.
Bryant Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer
Lodge.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Jones family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com