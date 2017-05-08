BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Hollis Jones, age 73 of Knoxville

Obituaries

Hollis Jones, age 73 of Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. Hollis Jones, age 73 of Knoxville, formerly of Deer Lodge, passed away 
Sunday May 7, 2017. He was a loving father and brother. 
 
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eason and Hazel Jones. 
One brother: Billy Eason Jones. 
And a nephew: Jason Stewart. 
 
He is survived by four daughtersLisa Elliott, Tina Jones, Donna Cochran and 
Missy Jones. 
One son: Chris Jones. 
Eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. 
One brother: Harold Jones. 
Four sisters: Carlene Gosnell, Juanita Stewart, Donita Copas and Joanna Reed. 
The mother of his children: Wanda Jones, several nieces and nephews along 
with a host of other friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday May 9, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM with Rev. 
Bryant Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer 
Lodge. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Jones family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: