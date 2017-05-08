Obituaries

Linda F. Daniel, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Linda F. Daniel, age 66, of Rockwood, went home to be with her Savior Friday, May 5, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 3, 1951 in Statesville, N.C., and grew up in a small historic mill town called Cooleemee, NC. She attended Southern Pilgrim Academy/College in Kernersville, N.C., where she was a 1969 graduate and also Valedictorian of her class. Linda received her Accounting degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude of her class. In 1970, she married Robert L. Daniel at Sheffield Liberty Wesleyan Church by Rev. Walter L. Cockman who was her childhood pastor. She worked beside her husband as he pastored Wesleyan churches in Maryland. Linda retired from Hicks & Engle of Knoxville where she served as an Accountant Office Manager for 12 years. She loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener who had a green thumb when it came to growing things like flowers. Linda enjoyed hiking, biking, traveling and taking trips to the ocean and lighthouse sightings. She treasured visits to the mountains of East Tennessee. Some of her favorite hobbies were various crafts such as sewing, knitting, crocheting and anything handmade. She was also an avid reader and artist. Her main passion was being a loving, caring mother and spending time with her family. Her love of church and Christian friends was among her top priorities. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Robert Lee Daniel; son, Kenneth Wayne Daniel; parents, Eugene and Dorothy Richardson.

SURVIVORS: Daughter, Karyn Reneé Henderson of Rockwood; Grandson, Kaleb Wayne Daniel of Rockwood; Step mother, Sidney Richardson of Otway, NC; Brother, Gary Richardson & wife, Evelyn of Greensboro, NC; Sisters, Joann Couch of Mocksville, NC, Cindy Anderson & husband, Rev. Rick Anderson of Stuart, VA, Debra Foy & husband, Thurman of Denton, NC, Sharon Fletcher & husband, Mike of Mocksville, NC; Brother in law, Otis Worth Daniel & wife, Mary Lou of Cleveland; Sister in law, Virginia Florence Daniel of Rockwood and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her each day.

The family will receive friends 5:00 pm -7:00 pm, Monday, May 8, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in the Chapel of Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Anderson and Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

