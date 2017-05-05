Aileen Ball McDaniel, Kingston

Aileen Ball McDaniel, age 88, passed away on May 4, 2017 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston

with her family at her side. Aileen married her handsome neighbor in Englewood, Tennessee, when she

was only 17, and he 27, after he returned from serving in the Army during World War II. Henry told the

story of leaving for the army, and returning to find the little girl across the street had turned into a

beautiful young woman. She was a lifelong learner, who finished her high school education and went

back to school as an adult and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Tusculum College. She was an

accomplished seamstress, sewing uniforms for Roane County High School majorettes, dresses and hats

for other clients, making her daughters’ clothes, and even a tuxedo for her son’s prom. Aileen retired

from Oak Ridge National Laboratory but continued part time work as a Public Accountant even into her

80’s. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with Henry and went on several trips with the Senior Adults

of First Baptist Church, Kingston, where she was active in the Young at Heart group. She was the first

born to Glenice and Homer Ball of Englewood, Tn. Preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary

Ellen Daughtery and Rose Ceila Neal, one brother, Homer Ball, Jr, and her beloved husband Henry