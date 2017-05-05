Obituaries
Aileen Ball McDaniel, Kingston
Aileen Ball McDaniel, age 88, passed away on May 4, 2017 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston
with her family at her side. Aileen married her handsome neighbor in Englewood, Tennessee, when she
was only 17, and he 27, after he returned from serving in the Army during World War II. Henry told the
story of leaving for the army, and returning to find the little girl across the street had turned into a
beautiful young woman. She was a lifelong learner, who finished her high school education and went
back to school as an adult and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Tusculum College. She was an
accomplished seamstress, sewing uniforms for Roane County High School majorettes, dresses and hats
for other clients, making her daughters’ clothes, and even a tuxedo for her son’s prom. Aileen retired
from Oak Ridge National Laboratory but continued part time work as a Public Accountant even into her
80’s. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with Henry and went on several trips with the Senior Adults
of First Baptist Church, Kingston, where she was active in the Young at Heart group. She was the first
born to Glenice and Homer Ball of Englewood, Tn. Preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary
Ellen Daughtery and Rose Ceila Neal, one brother, Homer Ball, Jr, and her beloved husband Henry
McDaniel.
She is survived by her four children, Stephen McDaniel of Los Angeles, California, Julia (Raj) Arulsamy of
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Keith (Dana) McDaniel of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Rachel (Jim) Hayes of
Kingston, Tennessee. She leaves three grandsons, Elijah (Katie) Hixson of Edinburgh, Scotland, and Ethan
and Bailey McDaniel of Oak Ridge, two great grandchildren, Emma Grace and William Haddon Hixson, of
Edinburgh, Scotland, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and care
givers of Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston and Home Helpers of Knoxville for their compassionate
and excellent care.
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2pm Monday, May 8, 2017 at the First Baptist Church.
The funeral will follow at 2pm with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Burial at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In
her honor donations can be made to Kingston First Baptist Church Young at Heart senior ministry, or the
First Baptist Church building fund 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN. 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of
Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com