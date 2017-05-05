Obituaries
Donna Todd Cunningham, Rockwood
Mrs. Donna Todd Cunningham, age 71 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at her
residence with her Family by her side. Donna was a Member of Walnut Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee.
She was a 1968 Graduate of Rockwood High School. She was retired with 41 years of service as an Auto Parts
Tech working with numerous Parts Stores in Roane County. She retired in 2004 from Jerry Duncan Ford in
Harriman, Tennessee. In her retirement years she spent time with Family and Friends. During this time she
courageously fought and battled cancer twice. Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and
Friend to all.
She was preceded in death by Parents: Rev. Lester & Dovie Collins Todd; Husband: James E “J.E.” Cunningham;
Brothers: John & Hobart; Sister: Peggy Todd McCullough
She is survived by:
Son: Jeff Cunningham (Julie) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Grandson: Jacob
Brothers: Gary Todd (Connie) of Harriman, Tennessee
Steve Todd of Brentwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Wilma Cofer of Rockwood, Tennessee
Glenda Barnes (Ken) of Sweetwater, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Special Friends: Linda Cheek, Pam Forrester, Alice Langley, Doris Houston, All her Friends from Alice’s
Restaurant in Rockwood
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, May 6, 2017, The Family will Receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 2:00pm in the Chapel
of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee with Rev. Rick Mcabee and Rev. Mark McCullough, officiating.
Concluding services and Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood following Funeral
services.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Donna Todd Cunningham