Donna Todd Cunningham, Rockwood

Mrs. Donna Todd Cunningham , age 71 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at her

residence with her Family by her side. Donna was a Member of Walnut Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee.

She was a 1968 Graduate of Rockwood High School. She was retired with 41 years of service as an Auto Parts

Tech working with numerous Parts Stores in Roane County. She retired in 2004 from Jerry Duncan Ford in

Harriman, Tennessee. In her retirement years she spent time with Family and Friends. During this time she

courageously fought and battled cancer twice. Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and