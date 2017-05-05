Featured

Thursday Wreck leads to Arrest

A single vehicle wreck Thursday night, just outside the city limits of Rockwood, on Eureka Road, landed a Rockwood man in jail. The accident happened at the intersection of Eureka Road and Cates Road, where a late-model Ford explorer driven by 49-year-old James Scribber, left the road after failing to negotiate a curve and turned onto its side. The rain was falling at the time, but THP Trooper, Robert Woody, took Scribber to jail after failing a field sobriety test at the scene. Members of The West Roane County fire Department, and a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy responded to assist in traffic control. Scribber was not injured in the crash which happened around 9pm Thursday evening.

