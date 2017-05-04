Obituaries
Adrienne “Angie” Hobbs, Clinton
Adrienne “Angie” Hobbs, age 75 of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Adrienne served as treasurer for the Clinton AARP for 7 years; enjoyed her time working with the Senior Citizens Senior Center at the Clinton Community Center and loved the years she helped provide and serve food to the Clinton High School Band before the high school games. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Hobbs; parents, Edward & Loretta Kelly.
She is survived by:
Son……………… Mark Hobbs & wife Melanie of Oak Ridge
Daughter…….. Jeneen Siefke & husband Shannon of Clinton
Grandchildren. Stuart Siefke and Spencer Siefke
The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.