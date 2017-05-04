Obituaries

Walter Dewey Brown, Claxton

Walter Dewey Brown, age 84 of Claxton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. Walter was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton where he served as a Sunday School Teacher. He previously served as church organist, choir member, and Sunday School Teacher at Edgemoor Baptist Church of Claxton. Throughout his life he loved traveling, camping, attending sports events that his grandchildren played in, avid Tennessee fan, and most of all spending time with his friends and family. Walter is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Brown; parents, Joseph D. and Ruby Brown; daughter, Brenda Wentworth; grandsons, Timothy Brown and David Wentworth.

He is survived by:

Loving companion.. Inez Lane of Claxton

Sons………… Rev. Steve Brown & wife Vanita of Atlanta, GA

Anderson County Commissioner Chuck Fritts & wife Debbie of Claxton

Russ Brown & wife Kathy of Fredericksburg, VA

Wayne Brown & wife Michelle of Greeneville, TN

Grandchildren.. Jayson Brown & wife Sarah, Kerri Brown, Matthew Peter-Fritts & husband Donny, Marie Maine & husband Justin, Chris Brown & wife Lindsay, Leah Lansdon, Deana Schaffer & husband Ryan, Rachel Mayes & husband Tyler, Ashley Brown, Kerri Julian

Brother……. Robert “Bob” Brown & wife Nancy of Bristol, TN

Numerous great grandchildren

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Michael Thompson and Dr. Craig Whitt officiating. Walter’s graveside will be 10:00 am, Sunday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

